Human Rights Observatory

Ageing in a housing crisis: growing numbers of older Australians are facing a bleak future

By Emma Power, Associate Professor, Geography and Urban Studies, Western Sydney University
Amity James, Associate Professor and Discipline Lead Property, Curtin University
Francesca Perugia, Senior Lecturer, School of Design and the Built Environment, Curtin University
Margaret Reynolds, Research Fellow, Centre for Urban Transitions, Swinburne University of Technology
Piret Veeroja, Research Fellow, Centre for Urban Transitions, Swinburne University of Technology
Wendy Stone, Professor of Housing & Social Policy, Centre for Urban Transitions, Swinburne University of Technology
An ageing population is caught in a perfect storm of rising house prices and rents, falling home ownership rates, mortgage debt carried into retirement, insecure rentals and a lack of social housing.The Conversation


© The Conversation
