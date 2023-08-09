Incremental environmental change can be as hazardous as a sudden shock – managing these ‘slow-burning’ risks is vital
By Dr Wendy Liu, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Environment and Koi Tū: The Centre for Informed Futures, University of Auckland
Anne Bardsley, Deputy Director - Koi Tū: The Centre for Informed Futures, University of Auckland
Jennifer Salmond, Professor of Geography, University of Auckland
Kristiann Allen, Associate Director, Policy and International Relations at Koi Tū Centre for Informed Futures, University of Auckland
Marc Tadaki, Social scientist, Cawthron Institute
Martin Brook, Associate Professor of Applied Geology, University of Auckland
Not all environmental change is obvious. But incremental and cumulative changes can be just as harmful as more immediate and observable events, meaning risk management practices need to adapt.
