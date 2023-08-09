Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From outdoor classrooms to gardens, how Nova Scotia youth are creating healthier school communities

By Julia Kontak, PhD student, School of Health, Dalhousie University
Sara F.L. Kirk, Professor of Health Promotion; Scientific Director of the Healthy Populations Institute, Dalhousie University
Involving youth in promoting health in schools can catalyze students’ ability to bring about positive change. On International Youth Day and year round, more adults could lift up youth voices.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Deadly wildfires burn across Maui – it’s a reminder of the growing risk to communities that once seemed safe
~ The U.S. tendency to mythologize presidents may explain Donald Trump's appeal
~ Maui wildfires burn through Lahaina – it's a reminder of the growing risk to communities that once seemed safe
~ Divorce and separation can have significant impacts on business and political leaders
~ From Oppenheimer to Milton Friedman: how the Cold War battle of economic ideas shaped our world
~ Canadians are unprepared for natural hazards. Here's what we can do about it
~ Oppenheimer has an epic, layered soundtrack – but its real power is in the silence
~ What are your rights as an Airbnb renter in Australia? A law expert answers 6 common questions
~ Poor, middle-aged Australians are more likely to die from cancer – and the gap is widening
~ Telling stories of our climate futures is essential to thinking through the net-zero choices of today
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter