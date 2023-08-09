From outdoor classrooms to gardens, how Nova Scotia youth are creating healthier school communities
By Julia Kontak, PhD student, School of Health, Dalhousie University
Sara F.L. Kirk, Professor of Health Promotion; Scientific Director of the Healthy Populations Institute, Dalhousie University
Involving youth in promoting health in schools can catalyze students’ ability to bring about positive change. On International Youth Day and year round, more adults could lift up youth voices.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 9, 2023