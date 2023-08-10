Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Introduce a Human Rights Act

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists preparing posters.  © Maskot/Getty Images (Sydney) – The Australian government should introduce a national Human Rights Act to better protect the fundamental rights of everyone in Australia, Human Rights Watch said in a submission to the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Human Rights. “Existing laws in Australia protect against discrimination and other human rights violations, but many rights protections are inadequate,” said Daniela Gavshon, Australia director at Human Rights Watch. “This patchwork of laws leads to people and groups – particularly society’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Has digital media influenced environmentally sustainable practices in Nigeria?
~ Meet 5 marvellous mammals of the South Pacific you've probably never heard of
~ Ageing in a housing crisis: growing numbers of older Australians are facing a bleak future
~ Incremental environmental change can be as hazardous as a sudden shock – managing these ‘slow-burning’ risks is vital
~ Deadly wildfires burn across Maui – it’s a reminder of the growing risk to communities that once seemed safe
~ From outdoor classrooms to gardens, how Nova Scotia youth are creating healthier school communities
~ The U.S. tendency to mythologize presidents may explain Donald Trump's appeal
~ Maui wildfires burn through Lahaina – it's a reminder of the growing risk to communities that once seemed safe
~ Divorce and separation can have significant impacts on business and political leaders
~ From Oppenheimer to Milton Friedman: how the Cold War battle of economic ideas shaped our world
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter