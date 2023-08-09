Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN rights chief concludes visit to Iraq

The UN rights chief concluded his first ever visit to Iraq, where he highlighted pressing human rights concerns, climate change impacts, and the need for reforms. He also called for the country’s leaders to be guided by the interests of the Iraqi people in addressing the challenges they face.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Maui wildfires burn through Lahaina – it's a reminder of the growing risk to communities that once seemed safe
~ Divorce and separation can have significant impacts on business and political leaders
~ From Oppenheimer to Milton Friedman: how the Cold War battle of economic ideas shaped our world
~ Canadians are unprepared for natural hazards. Here's what we can do about it
~ Oppenheimer has an epic, layered soundtrack – but its real power is in the silence
~ What are your rights as an Airbnb renter in Australia? A law expert answers 6 common questions
~ Poor, middle-aged Australians are more likely to die from cancer – and the gap is widening
~ Telling stories of our climate futures is essential to thinking through the net-zero choices of today
~ Iraq: Authorities must immediately reverse media ban on the terms “homosexuality” and “gender”
~ Deepening Crisis in Ethiopia’s Amhara Region
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter