Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq: Authorities must immediately reverse media ban on the terms “homosexuality” and “gender”

By Amnesty International
Responding to the directive issued by the Iraqi Communications and Media Commission (CMC) that media outlets must replace the term “homosexuality” with “sexual deviance” in their published and broadcast language, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa Aya Majzoub said: “The directive from Iraq’s official media regulator is the latest in […] The post Iraq: Authorities must immediately reverse media ban on the terms “homosexuality” and “gender” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Maui wildfires burn through Lahaina – it's a reminder of the growing risk to communities that once seemed safe
~ Divorce and separation can have significant impacts on business and political leaders
~ From Oppenheimer to Milton Friedman: how the Cold War battle of economic ideas shaped our world
~ Canadians are unprepared for natural hazards. Here's what we can do about it
~ Oppenheimer has an epic, layered soundtrack – but its real power is in the silence
~ What are your rights as an Airbnb renter in Australia? A law expert answers 6 common questions
~ Poor, middle-aged Australians are more likely to die from cancer – and the gap is widening
~ Telling stories of our climate futures is essential to thinking through the net-zero choices of today
~ UN rights chief concludes visit to Iraq
~ Deepening Crisis in Ethiopia’s Amhara Region
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter