Human Rights Observatory

Deepening Crisis in Ethiopia’s Amhara Region

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Displaced Ethiopians from different towns in the Amhara region wait for aid distributions at a center for the internally-displaced in Debark, in the Amhara region of northern Ethiopia August 26, 2021.  © 2021 Mulugeta Ayene/AP Photo Years of violent unrest and armed conflict in Ethiopia have resulted in countless abuses in regions across the country. The last few weeks show there is no end in sight. Since April, the Ethiopian military and militias known as Fano have clashed in towns throughout the Amhara region after the government announced plans to dismantle and integrate…


© Human Rights Watch -
