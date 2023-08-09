Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Despite giving students chances to cheat, unsupervised online exams gauge student learning comparably to in-person exams

By Jason C.K. Chan, Professor of Psychology, Iowa State University
Dahwi Ahn, Graduate Research Assistant in Psychology, Iowa State University
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.

The big idea


Students don’t have to be supervised during online exams. That’s because unsupervised online exams can accurately assess student learning, according to our study published in July 2023 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Our data set comprised nearly 2,000 students from a public university in the Midwest.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
