Despite giving students chances to cheat, unsupervised online exams gauge student learning comparably to in-person exams
By Jason C.K. Chan, Professor of Psychology, Iowa State University
Dahwi Ahn, Graduate Research Assistant in Psychology, Iowa State University
The big idea
Students don’t have to be supervised during online exams. That’s because unsupervised online exams can accurately assess student learning, according to our study published in July 2023 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Our data set comprised nearly 2,000 students from a public university in the Midwest.…
- Wednesday, August 9, 2023