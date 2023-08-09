Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Through space and rhyme: How hip-hop uses Afrofuturism to take listeners on journeys of empowerment

By Roy Whitaker, Associate Professor of Africana Philosophy of Religions and American Religious Diversity, San Diego State University
It is perhaps only natural, as hip-hop celebrates its 50th anniversary, that people look to the genre’s future. But for some rappers, the future has always been part of the story.

Ever since August 1973, hip-hop artists have turned to Afrofuturism – a mix of science fiction, politics and liberating fantasy – to inform their lyrics and their look.

As a professor…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
