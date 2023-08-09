Tolerance.ca
The new technology that is making cars easier for criminals to steal, or crash

By Rachael Medhurst, Course Leader and Senior Lecturer in Cyber Security NCSA, University of South Wales
There is much talk in the automotive industry about the “internet of vehicles” (IoV). This describes a network of cars and other vehicles that could exchange data over the internet in an effort to make transportation more autonomous, safe and efficient.

The IoV could help vehicles identify roadblocks, traffic jams and pedestrians.…The Conversation


