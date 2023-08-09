Tolerance.ca
South Sudan Awaits Justice for Mayom Extrajudicial Killings

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image South Sudan's President Salva Kiir arrives at Juba's Presidential Palace, South Sudan, February 3, 2023. © 2023 Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo On August 8, 2022, videos and photographs circulated on social media that appeared to show South Sudan government forces executing captured fighters from an armed opposition group in Mayom county. Despite public outrage over the reported killings, no one has been held to account one year later. One video shows uniformed South Sudanese soldiers and a National Security officer handcuffing a man in a thatched hut and discussing burning…


© Human Rights Watch -
