How 25 years of education policy led us to believe we can only succeed in life with a degree

By Chris Millward, Professor of Practice in Education Policy, University of Birmingham
The UK prime minister, Rishi Sunak, is putting measures in place to restrict student numbers on what he has termed “rip-off degrees”: university courses that have high drop-out rates and are unlikely to lead to highly skilled jobs.

Instead, the government is promoting…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
