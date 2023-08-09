Tolerance.ca
Prosecraft has infuriated authors by using their books without consent – but what does copyright law say?

By Dilan Thampapillai, Associate Professor, University of New South Wales, UNSW Sydney
Prosecraft creator Benji Smith believed he was honouring copyright laws, while using more than 25,000 books without authors’ consent. What does the law say? A copyright expert explains.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
