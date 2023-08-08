Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The EU is making overtures for a post-Brexit defence collaboration with the UK – but London isn't listening

By Amelia Hadfield, Head of Department of Politics, University of Surrey
Michel Barnier, the EU’s former chief Brexit negotiator, has suggested that the time is now right for the UK and EU to sign a treaty on defence and foreign policy cooperation.

This is the clearest indication yet that the EU is interested in cultivating a new and improved foreign affairs relationship with the UK after Brexit. The bad news, however, is that the smoke signals from Brussels are unlikely to be positively received by the present UK government. Britain…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ One year to go: Will the Paris 2024 Olympics see a return to normalcy?
~ The Taliban’s war on women in Afghanistan must be formally recognized as gender apartheid
~ Ignore the politics – many parents want to work with schools on sexuality education
~ Kamala Harris has tied the record for the most tie-breaking votes in Senate history – a brief overview of what vice presidents do
~ Manipur violence: Why has India's government been slow to respond?
~ Darwin's 'sustainable' Middle Arm project reveals Australia's huge climate policy gamble
~ Worldcoin is scanning eyeballs to build a global ID and finance system. Governments are not impressed
~ Ozempic is in the spotlight but it's just the latest in a long and strange history of weight-loss drugs
~ People are pretending to be 'NPCs' on TikTok and it's not just weird, it's also lucrative
~ Catharsis, courage, a tribal media and lingering questions: two investigative journalists give their accounts of the Ben Roberts-Smith story
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter