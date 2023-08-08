Tolerance.ca
Prostate cancer treatment is not always the best option – a cancer researcher walks her father through his diagnosis

By Luisel Ricks-Santi, Associate Professor of Pharmacy, University of Florida
Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in men. Although watchful waiting is appropriate for low-risk cases, many are diagnosed at an advanced stage because of racial health disparities.The Conversation


