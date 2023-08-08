Could an afternoon nap help us cope with hotter temperatures? It's worked for Australia's First Nations people
By Simon Quilty, Purple House Medical Advisor. Honorary ANU., Australian National University
Aparna Lal, Research Fellow, Australian National University
Norman Frank Jupurrurla, Warumungu Elder and Director of the Julalikari Council Aboriginal Corporation, Tennant Creek, Indigenous Knowledge
Living your life in air-conditioned comfort can actually put you more at risk from heat. Here’s why the age-old tradition of a midday nap could help.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 8, 2023