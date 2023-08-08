Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Electricity Cutbacks Threaten Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A child looks at a mobile phone during planned load shedding that the government has begun to overcome the pressure on electricity demand due to increased consumption amid a heatwave in Cairo, Egypt, July 23, 2023.  © 2023 Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters (Beirut) – The Egyptian government is limiting electricity use with daily power cutbacks nationwide, putting people’s economic and social rights at risk, Human Rights Watch said today. The cuts appear to last longer in rural areas, which have higher poverty rates, and have left many people without power amid soaring temperatures,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
