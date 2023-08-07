Computer science can help farmers explore alternative crops and sustainable farming methods
By Barath Raghavan, Associate Professor of Computer Science and Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Southern California
Michael Kantar, Associate Professor of Tropical Plants & Soil Sciences, University of Hawaii
Conventional agriculture offers farmers few choices about which crops to grow or how to raise them. A new approach uses computing to construct better strategies with lower environmental impacts.
© The Conversation
