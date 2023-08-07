Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: talks in Jeddah give Kyiv an opportunity to push its ten-point plan to Brics and the global south

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
As the war in Ukraine escalated on and beyond the existing battlefields with intensified air, drone and ground operations, more than 40 countries met in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, over the weekend of August 5-6 2023, to discuss peace.

The talks in Jeddah…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
