Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Plastic rocks, plutonium, and chicken bones: the markers we're laying down in deep time

By Duncan Cook, Associate Professor in Geography, Australian Catholic University
Rocks keep time. Not on our human-scale time, but deep time: the almost unimaginable span of billions of years which have already come and gone.

Let’s say you’re in the far future and you’re looking for evidence of previous civilisations. Where would you look? The first place would be in the rocks.

For decades, experts have debated whether our world-spanning impact on the planet represents the sign of a new geological period, the Anthropocene. Only recently, scientists selected a small…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Do I have the right bicycle helmet and how can I tell if it's any good? A bike helmet researcher explains
~ Former dancers have initiated legal action against Lizzo, reminding us arts workers deserve the same workplace protections as any other industry
~ Viet Nam: Man believed to be at imminent risk of execution in case beset by forced confession and torture allegations
~ Spooky, stealthy night hunters: revealing the wonderful otherworld of owls
~ Foreign interference through social media is an active threat. Here's what Australia can do
~ How algae conquered the world – and other epic stories hidden in the rocks of the Flinders Ranges
~ Hunting for a 'golden unicorn': how NZ charities find banks constantly get in the way of them helping people
~ In 1951, corroboree dancers in Darwin went on strike: their actions would reverberate as far as Melbourne
~ Iraqi journalist Ghaith Abdul-Ahad watched Saddam's statue topple in 2003. His 'standout' war memoir de-centres the West
~ How climate change will affect your pet – and how to help them cope
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter