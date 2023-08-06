How algae conquered the world – and other epic stories hidden in the rocks of the Flinders Ranges
By Alan Collins, Professor of Geology, University of Adelaide
Georgina Virgo, Research assistant, University of Adelaide
Jarred Lloyd, Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Adelaide
New research dating and reading the rocks of the Flinders Ranges in South Australia reveals a fascinating story about how complex life emerged on our planet.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, August 6, 2023