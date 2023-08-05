Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Storm Antoni: why naming storms is a risky business

By Jane Pilcher, Associate Professor of Sociology, Nottingham Trent University
Anna-Maria Balbach, Research Project Leader, German Linguistics, University of Münster
Since 2015, the UK’s Met Office has used forenames to label storms, as a strategy for improving people’s awareness of severe weather warnings. The list of names for the 2023 storm season was compiled in conjunction with the Irish forecaster Met Éireann and KNMI, the Dutch national weather forecasting service.

The list includes forenames…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Turkey Approves New Coal Mining to Feed Power Plants
~ Indonesia will hold the world's biggest single day election: here is what you need to know
~ Russia: Latest Navalny sentence raises serious concerns, UN rights chief says
~ Is this the protein plant of the future? New study finds 'sweetness gene' that makes lupins tastier
~ Before he developed the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer's early work revolutionized the field of quantum chemistry – and his theory is still used today
~ Toronto Caribbean Carnival should bring attention to anti-Black racism affecting communities
~ The story of the ‘little Russian houses’ in Havana, Cuba, in photos
~ One of 2023's most extreme heatwaves is happening in the middle of winter
~ Why pain is so hard to measure – and how our study of brainwaves could help
~ Retinol: what is it and why is it considered a modern anti-ageing skincare essential?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter