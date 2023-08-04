Tolerance.ca
One of 2023's most extreme heatwaves is happening in the middle of winter

By Matthew Patterson, Postdoctoral Research Assistant in in Atmospheric Physics, University of Oxford
Temperatures in parts of Chile and northern Argentina have soared to 10°C-20°C above average over the last few days. Towns in the Andes mountains have reached 38°C or more, while Argentina’s capital, Buenos Aires, saw temperatures above 30°C – breaking its previous August record…The Conversation


