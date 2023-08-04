Tolerance.ca
Retinol: what is it and why is it considered a modern anti-ageing skincare essential?

By Lian Liu, Reader, School of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, University of Surrey
Of all the wonder ingredients promoted by skincare enthusiasts and manufacturers, retinol is among the most popular. It’s a potent ingredient that can help with a wide variety of complaints, from wrinkles to acne. But how does it work and should you just go out and buy the first retinol product you see?

What is retinol?


Retinol is a catch-all term often used to describe vitamin A and other retinoids (a group of fat-soluble compounds consisting of retinol and other structurally related substances). Vitamin…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
