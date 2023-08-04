Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny has been sentenced to at least an additional 10 years in a penal colony

By Amnesty International
Responding to the news that Aleksei Navalny, a prisoner of conscience and a leading figure in Russia’s political opposition movement, has been sentenced to 19 years in a penal colony on trumped-up “extremism”-related charges, adding at least 10 years to his current 9-year prison term, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central […] The post Russia: Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny has been sentenced to at least an additional 10 years in a penal colony appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
