Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is a potent reminder that the internet is not real life

By Aarushi Bhandari, Assistant Professor of Sociology, Davidson College
In the weeks leading up to June 16, 2023, when I attended the Pittsburgh leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, the online chatter about the 33-year-old singer had become draining.

The internet was ablaze with rumors about Swift dating Matty Healy, the lead singer of the English pop-rock band…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Five ways to take advantage of rising interest rates to boost your savings
~ Shaligrams, the sacred fossils that have been worshipped by Hindus and Buddhists for over 2,000 years, are becoming rarer because of climate change
~ People in the UK are volunteering less – it's not surprising and could get worse
~ Biden's answer to Mexican border crisis might slow crossings but is not winning support
~ Trump's political action committee wants a $60 million refund on paying his legal fees – 3 key things to know about PACs
~ A brief history of the Ku Klux Klan Acts: 1870s laws to protect Black voters, ignored for decades, now being used against Trump
~ Online romance scams: Research reveals scammers' tactics – and how to defend against them
~ Before developing the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer's early work revolutionized the field of quantum chemistry – and his theory is still used today
~ Are we alone in the universe? 4 essential reads on potential contact with aliens
~ More adults than ever have been seeking ADHD medications – an ADHD expert explains what could be driving the trend
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter