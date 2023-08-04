Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Online romance scams: Research reveals scammers' tactics – and how to defend against them

By Fangzhou Wang, Assistant Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice, University of Texas at Arlington
In the Netflix documentary “The Tinder Swindler,” victims exposed notorious con artist Simon Leviev, who posed as a wealthy diamond mogul on the popular dating app Tinder to deceive and scam numerous women out of millions of dollars. Leviev is a flashy example of a dating scammer, but criminal operations also prey on emotionally vulnerable people to gain their trust and exploit them financially.

The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Five ways to take advantage of rising interest rates to boost your savings
~ Shaligrams, the sacred fossils that have been worshipped by Hindus and Buddhists for over 2,000 years, are becoming rarer because of climate change
~ Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is a potent reminder that the internet is not real life
~ People in the UK are volunteering less – it's not surprising and could get worse
~ Biden's answer to Mexican border crisis might slow crossings but is not winning support
~ Trump's political action committee wants a $60 million refund on paying his legal fees – 3 key things to know about PACs
~ A brief history of the Ku Klux Klan Acts: 1870s laws to protect Black voters, ignored for decades, now being used against Trump
~ Before developing the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer's early work revolutionized the field of quantum chemistry – and his theory is still used today
~ Are we alone in the universe? 4 essential reads on potential contact with aliens
~ More adults than ever have been seeking ADHD medications – an ADHD expert explains what could be driving the trend
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter