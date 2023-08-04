Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Senegal: New restrictions on individual freedoms must stop

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the multiple restrictions on civic space and arbitrary arrests and detentions, Habibatou Gologo, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for West and Central Africa, said:  “The journalist Papé Alé Niang was arrested on the weekend of 29 July and then placed under a committal order on 1 August simply for doing his job as […] The post Senegal: New restrictions on individual freedoms must stop    appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
