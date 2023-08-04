Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Apparent Russian Cluster Munition Attack

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man rides past a place where a woman was killed by an apparent Russian cluster munition strike in Lyman, Donetska region, Ukraine on July 8, 2023.  © 2023 STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images (Kyiv, August 4, 2023) – Nine civilians were killed and more than a dozen injured in an apparent Russian cluster munition attack on July 8, 2023, in a residential district of the Ukrainian town of Lyman, Human Rights Watch said today. Russia’s repeated use of cluster munitions since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has killed and wounded civilians, damaged…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ NZ’s first national security strategy signals a 'turning point' and the end of old certainties
~ Sudan: New Attacks in Darfur
~ Why ASEAN nations need to jointly fund their fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing
~ Trudeau separation: Divorce is common for most people, but still rare for political leaders
~ 'City killers' and half-giraffes: how many scary asteroids really go past Earth every year?
~ What actually is palliative care? And how is it different to end-of-life care?
~ Australia will soon have its first Islamic bank. What does this mean, and what are the challenges?
~ Garma is a festival of political discussion and celebration of culture. Will the Voice be a central theme?
~ Interview with Ukraine's most translated author, Russophone novelist Andrei Kurkov
~ Why a Toronto high school principal's death is wrongly linked to anti-racist training
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter