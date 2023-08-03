Like 'the tolling of a distant temple bell', Ibuse Masuji's Black Rain remembers the horrors of Hiroshima and warns of the inhumanity of war
By Jindan Ni, Lecturer, Global and Language Studies, RMIT University
In May 2023, almost 80 years after its devastation by an atomic bomb, Hiroshima again became the focus of world attention as the host city for the 49th G7 Summit.
On the summit’s official website, Hiroshima is presented as the exemplar of Japan’s postwar success. It is described as an “international city of peace and culture” and “resolute postwar advancement”. There are photos of its serene landscapes, its local delicacies and sake, and its modern sports and street culture.
The bombing of Hiroshima at the conclusion of World War II is mentioned just once. The Hiroshima…
