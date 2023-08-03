Tolerance.ca
Rock Follies review: powerful new musical brings 1970s feminist TV sensation to the stage

By Erika Hughes, Reader in Performance, University of Portsmouth
Rock Follies was a groundbreaking television series about an all-female rock band that originally aired for two seasons in 1976 and 1977. It wove fantastical, trippy and campy rock-musical numbers together with the often less glamorous realities of show business. The television show also led to two soundtrack albums, Rock Follies and Rock Follies of ’77, that charted in the UK.

Now, nearly 50 years after it first aired, the show has been reimagined as a stage musical with a new book by Chloë Moss that showcases the…





