The Bear gets the suffering and self-sacrifice of a top-flight kitchen just right

By Rebecca Scott, Senior Lecturer in Marketing and Strategy, Cardiff University
My research on chefs’ mental health shows restaurants valorise isolation, abuse and violence – but The Bear avoids idealising this obsessive mindset.The Conversation


