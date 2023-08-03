Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Conflict between humans and wildlife in Tanzania is being poorly managed – and climate change is making things worse

By Evodius Waziri Rutta, Sustainability Researcher, Queen's University, Ontario
Human-wildlife conflicts are a challenge for authorities in African countries where people live near protected areas. Programmes for communities to participate in wildlife tourism and share its benefits have been put forward as one solution.

Those benefits are substantial in Tanzania. Wildlife tourism is a major source of foreign revenue for the country. In 2021, the tourism sector generated US$2.6 billion, or 5.7% of gross domestic product (GDP).

The country’s 2022…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the onstage stunt of British band The 1975 caused more harm than good in Malaysia
~ Rock Follies review: powerful new musical brings 1970s feminist TV sensation to the stage
~ The Bear gets the suffering and self-sacrifice of a top-flight kitchen just right
~ South Africa's new vaping tax won't deter young smokers
~ Dinosaur tracksite in Lesotho: how a wrong turn led to an exciting find
~ Immune cells that fight cancer become exhausted within hours of first encountering tumors – new research
~ Niger coup: west African union has pledged to intervene – but some members support the plotters
~ Rishi Sunak’s green backtracking contrasts strongly with previous prime ministers’ efforts
~ Six must-see summer exhibitions – reviewed by our experts
~ Net zero: direct costs of climate policies aren't a major barrier to public support, research reveals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter