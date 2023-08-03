Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Immune cells that fight cancer become exhausted within hours of first encountering tumors – new research

By Mary Philip, Assistant Professor of Medicine and Pathology, Vanderbilt University
Michael Rudloff, MD-Ph.D. Candidate in Molecular Pathology and Immunology, Vanderbilt University
T cells recognize and kill cancer cells but quickly lose their effectiveness. This fast dysfunction may help explain why immunotherapy doesn’t lead to long-term remission for many patients.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the onstage stunt of British band The 1975 caused more harm than good in Malaysia
~ Rock Follies review: powerful new musical brings 1970s feminist TV sensation to the stage
~ The Bear gets the suffering and self-sacrifice of a top-flight kitchen just right
~ Conflict between humans and wildlife in Tanzania is being poorly managed – and climate change is making things worse
~ South Africa's new vaping tax won't deter young smokers
~ Dinosaur tracksite in Lesotho: how a wrong turn led to an exciting find
~ Niger coup: west African union has pledged to intervene – but some members support the plotters
~ Rishi Sunak’s green backtracking contrasts strongly with previous prime ministers’ efforts
~ Six must-see summer exhibitions – reviewed by our experts
~ Net zero: direct costs of climate policies aren't a major barrier to public support, research reveals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter