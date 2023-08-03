Six must-see summer exhibitions – reviewed by our experts
By Blane Savage, Lecturer in MA Creative Media Practice and BA(Hons) New Media Art, University of the West of Scotland
Des O'Rawe, Senior Lecturer in Film Studies, Queen's University Belfast
Eliza Goodpasture, PhD candidate in the History of Art, University of York
Kerstin Hacker, Senior Lecturer in Photography, Anglia Ruskin University
Lucy Gannon, Senior Lecturer and Programme Leader BA in Interior Design, Manchester Metropolitan University
Michael J. Benton, Professor of Vertebrate Palaeontology, University of Bristol
Looking for something to do this Summer? Our experts have gone to some of the best exhibitions around the UK and given us their take on it. From retrospectives of painter Peter Howson’s work in Edinburgh and filmmaker Brian Desmond Hurst’s work in Belfast to a groundbreaking photography exhibition in London and a huge inflatable sculpture installation in Manchester.
