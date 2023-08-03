Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global: Pledge to allow ‘peaceful assembly’ at COP28 highlights the UAE’s lack of freedoms

By Amnesty International
United Arab Emirates limits freedom of expression and effectively denies the right to protest and criticize the government The post Global: Pledge to allow ‘peaceful assembly’ at COP28 highlights the UAE’s lack of freedoms appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the onstage stunt of British band The 1975 caused more harm than good in Malaysia
~ Rock Follies review: powerful new musical brings 1970s feminist TV sensation to the stage
~ The Bear gets the suffering and self-sacrifice of a top-flight kitchen just right
~ Conflict between humans and wildlife in Tanzania is being poorly managed – and climate change is making things worse
~ South Africa's new vaping tax won't deter young smokers
~ Dinosaur tracksite in Lesotho: how a wrong turn led to an exciting find
~ Immune cells that fight cancer become exhausted within hours of first encountering tumors – new research
~ Niger coup: west African union has pledged to intervene – but some members support the plotters
~ Rishi Sunak’s green backtracking contrasts strongly with previous prime ministers’ efforts
~ Six must-see summer exhibitions – reviewed by our experts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter