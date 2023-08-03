Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: Trying to dodge talking about 'treaty' could do the Voice campaign more harm than good

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Inside and outside Parliament this week, the government’s performance was, for the most part, woeful, only partly redeemed by a strong counter-attack by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Opposition Leader Peter Dutton on ThursdayThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Women's World Cup: how better sports diplomacy can help women's football grow
~ Teachers in England accept pay settlement, but the issues causing so many vacancies have not gone away
~ Headlines and front lines: How US news coverage of wars in Yemen and Ukraine reveals a bias in recording civilian harm
~ Myanmar crisis highlights limits of Indonesia's 'quiet diplomacy' as it sets sights on becoming a 'great regional power'
~ Ending affirmative action does nothing to end discrimination against Asian Americans
~ Trump may try to delay his first federal trial – it's a common legal strategy to fend off a criminal conviction
~ Dismantling the myth that ancient slavery 'wasn’t that bad'
~ Most Americans support NASA – but don't think it should prioritize sending people to space
~ US preterm birth and maternal mortality rates are alarmingly high, outpacing those in all other high-income countries
~ Many global corporations will soon have to police up and down their supply chains as EU human rights 'due diligence' law nears enactment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter