Headlines and front lines: How US news coverage of wars in Yemen and Ukraine reveals a bias in recording civilian harm
By Esther Brito Ruiz, Adjunct Instructor, American University School of International Service
Jeff Bachman, Professorial Lecturer in Human Rights; Director, Ethics, Peace, and Human Rights MA Program, American University School of International Service
An analysis of over 1,000 headlines shows key differences in how US media portray the aggressors and victims in the two conflicts.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 3rd 2023