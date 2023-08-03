Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: Repression, Violence Loom over August Election

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party supporters protest in front of police after the party was banned from hosting an election campaign rally in Marondera, Zimbabwe, March 12, 2022. © 2022 JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP via Getty Images (Johannesburg) – Zimbabwe authorities have failed to take necessary steps to ensure that the general election slated for August 23, 2023, meets international standards for free and fair elections, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The 44-page report, “‘Crush Them Like Lice’: Repression of Civil and Political Rights Ahead…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
