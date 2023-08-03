Olympic swimming in the Seine highlights efforts to clean up city rivers worldwide
By Gary Osmond, Associate Professor of Sport History, The University of Queensland
Rebecca Olive, Vice Chancellor's Senior Research Fellow, Social and Global Studies Centre, RMIT University
The Seine will be used for Olympic events in 2024 and remain open for public swimming, ending a century-long ban. It’s part of a global movement to make city rivers healthy and swimmable again.
- Wednesday, August 2nd 2023