Human Rights Observatory

Greece: Disparities in Accounts of Pylos Shipwreck Underscore the Need for Human Rights Compliant Inquiry

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rescued migrants shelter at a depot, following a shipwreck off shore in Kalamata , Greece on June 14, 2023. © 2023 Costas Baltas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images (Brussels) – Starkly divergent accounts from survivors and Greek authorities around the circumstances of the deadly Pylos shipwreck underscore the urgent need for an effective, independent, and impartial investigation, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said today.  The fishing vessel, Adriana, was carrying an estimated 750 people when it sank on June 14, 2023, off the coast of Pylos. In the aftermath,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
