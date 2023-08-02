Tolerance.ca
All the evidence against the UK’s plans to expand oil and gas drilling

By Jack Marley, Environment + Energy Editor, UK edition
The UK will extract as much oil and gas from the North Sea as possible, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday as he announced more than 100 new drilling licenses. Only a few days earlier, United Nations chief António Guterres declared that record heat and extreme weather signalled a new era of “global boiling” had arrived.

How many new…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
