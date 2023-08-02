Could Trump turn his politics of grievance into a get-out-of-jail card? Neither prosecution nor even jail time have prevented former leaders in Israel, Brazil and Kenya from mounting comebacks
By James D. Long, Professor of Political Science, Co-founder of the Political Economy Forum, University of Washington
Victor Menaldo, Professor of Political Science, Co-founder of the Political Economy Forum, University of Washington
Donald Trump has made personal grievances and payback the centerpiece of his presidential run. Will this strategy work? Two experts who study democracy look at others who have used these tactics.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 2nd 2023