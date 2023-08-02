Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Languages are both acquired and learned – so conscious and unconscious effort is needed when picking up a new one

By Boris Vazquez-Calvo, Profesor Ayudante Doctor en didáctica de la lengua extranjera (inglés), Universidad de Málaga
We acquire languages in a intuitive process that involves little effort; we learn them through the conscious assimilation of grammatical rules and usage.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
