Nonprofits may engage in advocacy and limited lobbying, but few do so – new research
By Lewis Faulk, Associate Professor of Public Administration and Policy, American University
Heather MacIndoe, Associate Professor of Public Policy, UMass Boston
Mirae Kim, Associate Professor of Nonprofit Studies, George Mason University
A nationally representative survey found that the share of nonprofits aware of their right to support or oppose legislation has fallen by more than half in the past 20 years.
- Wednesday, August 2nd 2023