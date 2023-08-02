Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ever-larger cars and trucks are causing a safety crisis on US streets – here's how communities can fight back

By Kevin J. Krizek, Professor of Environmental Design, University of Colorado Boulder
Cars are getting bigger on US roads, and that’s increasing pedestrian and cyclist deaths. A transport scholar identifies community-level strategies for making streets safer.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ George Washington knew when it was time to go, unlike Trump, because the founders worried about the judgment of history
~ Nonprofits may engage in advocacy and limited lobbying, but few do so – new research
~ X marks the unknown in algebra – but X's origins are a math mystery
~ Why homes often feel warmer than the thermostat suggests – and what to do about it
~ How your genes may determine whether you can be an endurance athlete
~ Shared horse and human burials show how deeply the vikings cared for their animal companions
~ How the Soviet century wrote itself into the Moscow cityscape
~ Zimbabwe's rulers won't tolerate opposing voices – but its writers refuse to be silenced
~ Bangladesh: Excessive Force Against Political Protesters
~ One day with Azov instructors as a prospective soldier in Ukraine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter