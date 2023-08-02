How your genes may determine whether you can be an endurance athlete
By Henry Chung, Lecturer in Sport and Exercise Science, University of Essex
Dan Gordon, Associate Professor, Cardiorespiratory Exercise Physiology, Anglia Ruskin University
Justin Roberts, Professor of Nutritional Physiology, Anglia Ruskin University
For some of us, no matter how consistently we train, running never seems to get any easier – while others appear to be naturally gifted and can run for miles with ease. Part of this comes down to factors such as the kind of training you do or your diet, but our recent study has shown that genetics may also explain why some people are better at endurance exercise than others.
We found that genetics contribute to how well someone’s body responds to endurance-based exercises – things…
