Human Rights Observatory

Shared horse and human burials show how deeply the vikings cared for their animal companions

By Keith Ruiter, Senior Lecturer in History, University of Suffolk
Harriet Evans Tang, Post Doctoral Research Associate, Durham University
Is your pet part of the family? That’s nothing new. Archeological evidence exists to suggest that the vikings held their own animals in high – even intimate – regard, taking them with them on voyages. Earlier this year, scientific evidence found for the first time that – as early as the ninth century – vikings brought horses, dogs and other animals with them across the North Sea.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
