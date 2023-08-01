Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women's World Cup: The epidemic of ACL tears in female soccer players is about more than just biology

By Jackie Whittaker, Associate Professor, Department of Physical Therapy, Faculty of Medicine, University of British Columbia
Christina Le, Physiotherapist and Researcher, University of Alberta
Linda Truong, PhD Candidate, Rehabilitation Sciences, University of British Columbia
Gender disparities in sport extend to injuries too. Female soccer players are at greater risk for ACL tears than males and it is clear immediate action is needed to address the non-biological factors for the injury.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
