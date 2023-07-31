Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Caribbean art exhibit portrays the threatened beauty of the ocean as deep-sea mining negotiations come to an end in Jamaica

By Emma Lewis
As the tense deliberations surrounding the International Seabed Authority (ISA)'s decision on deep-sea mining dragged on, a vibrant art exhibit brought the subject of the negotiations to life.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why is Kyiv giving Taiwan the cold shoulder? Interview with Ukrainian MP Mykola Knyazhytskyy
~ The world's most powerful democracies were built on the suffering of others
~ What does 'infanticide' mean in NZ law? And what must the jury decide in Lauren Dickason's trial?
~ Climate change can drive social tipping points – for better or for worse
~ Help to settle in and friendships beyond class: what makes students feel like they belong at uni
~ Ned Kelly's descendants claim cultural heritage rights over the site of his last stand. The Supreme Court disagrees
~ Australia should offer our 'Pacific family' access rather than simply reacting to China
~ Australian foreign policy is traditionally hitched to the US – but the rise of China requires a middle path for a middle power
~ Taking an antidepressant? Mixing it with other medicines – including some cold and flu treatments – can be dangerous
~ Cooking (and heating) without gas: what are the impacts of shifting to all-electric homes?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter